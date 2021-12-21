Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District provides technical assistance for debris removal in Bowling Green, Kentucky

    BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Vegetative debris is collected and hauled to a debris management site in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dec. 21, 2021. Bryan Whitler with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are providing technical assistance for the removal of debris which occurred as a result of the severe storms and tornadoes which swept through western Kentucky. The vegetative debris will be ground and turned into mulch which will provide a base layer of material for future construction debris that will be collected at the site. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831450
    VIRIN: 211221-A-PA223-203
    Filename: DOD_108814380
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BOWLING GREEN, KY, US 

    USACE
    tornado
    emergency
    debris removal

