President Biden Delivers Remarks at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 14:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831448
|Filename:
|DOD_108814374
|Length:
|00:30:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT