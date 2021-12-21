Louisville District provides technical assistance for debris removal in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Vegetative debris is collected and hauled to a debris management site in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Dec. 21, 2021. Bryan Whitler with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are providing technical assistance for the removal of debris which occurred as a result of the severe storms and tornadoes which swept through western Kentucky. The vegetative debris will be ground and turned into mulch which will provide a base layer of material for future construction debris that will be collected at the site. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
