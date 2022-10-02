Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Cooking Video

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcus Levias, the 354th Range Squadron senior enlisted leader, cooks Gumbo for Black History Month on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831429
    VIRIN: 220210-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108814022
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Alaska
    Black History Month
    Eielson AFB
    354th Range Squadron
    African-American Heritage Council

