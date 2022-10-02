Black History Month Cooking Video

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcus Levias, the 354th Range Squadron senior enlisted leader, cooks Gumbo for Black History Month on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. (Courtesy video)
