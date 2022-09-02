Pax River Search and Rescue Boat Training

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 9, 2022) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue (SAR) squadron, the “Pax SAR Dogs,” performed training on the Patuxent River Feb. 9 in the practice of rescuing injured personnel from a moving craft. Working with boat crews from the Atlantic Targets Office, the SAR teams drilled in approach procedures and recovery of an injured person using a basket and hoist. The skills developed in the training are used by the Pax SAR personnel in response to military and civilian emergencies when needed.
