    Pax River Search and Rescue Boat Training

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 9, 2022) - Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue (SAR) squadron, the “Pax SAR Dogs,” performed training on the Patuxent River Feb. 9 in the practice of rescuing injured personnel from a moving craft. Working with boat crews from the Atlantic Targets Office, the SAR teams drilled in approach procedures and recovery of an injured person using a basket and hoist. The skills developed in the training are used by the Pax SAR personnel in response to military and civilian emergencies when needed.

