Black History Month Vignette: Mae Jemison – Engineer and Physician

This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Mae Jemison became the first black woman to travel to space when she served as a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour.
