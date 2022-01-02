This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Zelda Jackie Ormes is known as the first African American woman cartoonist and creator of the Torchy Brown comic strip and the Patty-Jo ‘n’ Ginger panel.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 11:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831423
|VIRIN:
|220201-D-QP147-637
|Filename:
|DOD_108813934
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Vignette: Zelda Jackie Ormes – Cartoonist, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT