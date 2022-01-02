Black History Month Vignette: Garret Morgan – Inventor

This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Garrett Morgan invented the three-position traffic signal and a smoke hood (predecessor to the gas mask).
