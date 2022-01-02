Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Vignette: Gladys Mae West – Mathematician

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.

    Gladys Mae West is a mathematician known for her contributions to the math modeling of the shape of the Earth.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 11:54
    Location: US

    Black History Month

