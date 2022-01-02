This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Dr. Mark Dean developed the ISA bus and led the design team for making a one-gigahertz computer processor chip.
This work, Black History Month Vignette: Dr. Mark Dean – Computer Engineer, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
