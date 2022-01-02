Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Vignette: Dr. Marie Maynard Daly – Biochemist

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.

    Dr. Marie Maynard Daly was the first Black woman in the U.S. to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry; awarded by Columbia University in 1947.

