Black History Month Vignette: Dr. Marie Maynard Daly – Biochemist

This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Dr. Marie Maynard Daly was the first Black woman in the U.S. to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry; awarded by Columbia University in 1947.
