Black History Month Vignette: Dr. Patricia Bath – Ophthalmologist and Laser Scientist

This #BlackHistoryMonth we focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” and we are highlighting Black trailblazers in this area.
Dr. Patricia Bath invented the device and technique for cataract surgery known as laserphaco.
