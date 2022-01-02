Naval Support Activity Crane participates in the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022, an annual force protection exercise occurring at Naval installations throughout the US.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831413
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-DA087-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108813906
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY CRANE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BLOOMINGTON, IN, US
|Hometown:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|LOOGOOTEE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NSA Crane participates in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022, by Jeff M. Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
