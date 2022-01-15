Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Joanne Bass - Connect to Protect

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Resilience

    CMSAF Joanne Bass urges Airmen and Guardians to "Connect to Protect." Connection is a protective factor for Airmen and Guardians at risk of self-harm.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 09:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831401
    VIRIN: 220215-F-FT687-2201
    Filename: DOD_108813649
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Joanne Bass - Connect to Protect, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Connect to Protect
    Support is Within Reach

