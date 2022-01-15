CMSAF Joanne Bass urges Airmen and Guardians to "Connect to Protect." Connection is a protective factor for Airmen and Guardians at risk of self-harm.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 09:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831401
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-FT687-2201
|Filename:
|DOD_108813649
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF Joanne Bass - Connect to Protect, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
