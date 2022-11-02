Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Untold Stories, Open Doors- 1FW Black History Month

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Markus Davenport, 27th Fighter Squadron Designated Crew Chief, SrA Tatyana Taylor, NCOIC of Command Support Staff, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Walton, 94th Fighter Squadron Unit Deployment Manager and Senior Master Sgt. Jevon Hairston, 94th Fighter Squadron Unit Training Manager watched a video about the Untold Story of (late) Chief Master Sgt. Claude Vann Jr. Vann was the first Black Maintenance Chief to join the Air Force after desegregation. They each spoke about how his legacy lives on through them. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jay Molden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 09:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831400
    VIRIN: 220211-F-GU004-195
    Filename: DOD_108813625
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Untold Stories, Open Doors- 1FW Black History Month, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    ACC
    Black History Month
    1st Fighter Wing
    barrier breakers
    Untold Stories

