video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831398" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristopher Harmon, Reserve Officer Commissioning Program (ROCP) assistant program manager with Reserve Affairs Division, Headquarters Marine Corps participates in an interview about ROCP at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 23, 2021. During the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, there were not enough officers to staff the Reserve Component and as a result, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed the Deputy Commandant, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, to create the Reserve Officer Commissioning Program in 2006. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)