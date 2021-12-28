U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristopher Harmon, Reserve Officer Commissioning Program (ROCP) assistant program manager with Reserve Affairs Division, Headquarters Marine Corps participates in an interview about ROCP at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 23, 2021. During the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, there were not enough officers to staff the Reserve Component and as a result, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed the Deputy Commandant, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, to create the Reserve Officer Commissioning Program in 2006. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|12.28.2021
|02.15.2022 10:38
|Interviews
|831398
|211228-M-QD254-001
|DOD_108813579
|00:01:51
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|2
|2
