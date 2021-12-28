Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Officer Commissioning Program (ROCP)

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kristopher Harmon, Reserve Officer Commissioning Program (ROCP) assistant program manager with Reserve Affairs Division, Headquarters Marine Corps participates in an interview about ROCP at Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 23, 2021. During the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, there were not enough officers to staff the Reserve Component and as a result, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed the Deputy Commandant, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, to create the Reserve Officer Commissioning Program in 2006. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 10:38
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Program
    Quantico
    Reserve Affairs
    COMMSTRAT
    M & RA
    ROCP

