Incirlik Air Base practices cross-functional skills and rapid mobility

Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing practice cross-functional skills and rapid mobility while participating in a Multi-Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2022. MCA and ACE are interrelated concepts that both support Incirlik’s priority of ensuring readiness and Airmen’s ability to operate outside of their normal duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)