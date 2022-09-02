Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base practices cross-functional skills and rapid mobility

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing practice cross-functional skills and rapid mobility while participating in a Multi-Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2022. MCA and ACE are interrelated concepts that both support Incirlik’s priority of ensuring readiness and Airmen’s ability to operate outside of their normal duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831372
    VIRIN: 220214-F-IK699-0002
    Filename: DOD_108813124
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base practices cross-functional skills and rapid mobility, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ACE

    MCA

    Incirlik AB

    39th ABW

    multi-capability

    TAGS

    ACE
    readiness
    MCA
    Incirlik AB
    39th ABW
    multi-capability

