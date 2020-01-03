Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theater Missile Warning-Joint Tactical Ground Station Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis DePrisco and Master Sgt. Robert Segin

    1st Space Brigade

    Video about what Joint Tactical Ground Station, Sigonella, Italy does to provide missile warning

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831346
    VIRIN: 220212-A-AI598-744
    Filename: DOD_108812652
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Missile Warning-Joint Tactical Ground Station Europe, by SSG Dennis DePrisco and MSG Robert Segin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Missile Warning
    JTAGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT