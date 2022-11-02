Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. To begin training for upcoming performances throughout the states. The Battle Color Detachment features our very own Silent Drill Platoon; “The Commandant's Own," Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; and the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard.

    During the next few weeks of training, Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831341
    VIRIN: 220211-M-KC226-830
    Filename: DOD_108812632
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carry The Legacy, by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Yuma
    BCD
    D&B
    Drum & Bugle Corps

