Carry The Legacy

Barracks Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. To begin training for upcoming performances throughout the states. The Battle Color Detachment features our very own Silent Drill Platoon; “The Commandant's Own," Marine Drum & Bugle Corps; and the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard.



During the next few weeks of training, Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence.