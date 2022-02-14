AFSC Executive Director talks mentoring

Mr. Dennis D'Angelo, AFSC executive director talks about his experience mentoring and gives his thoughts on the ways mentoring can be beneficial at all career levels.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831338
|VIRIN:
|210214-F-UR719-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108812584
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
