    AFSC Executive Director talks mentoring

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Mr. Dennis D'Angelo, AFSC executive director talks about his experience mentoring and gives his thoughts on the ways mentoring can be beneficial at all career levels.

    This work, AFSC Executive Director talks mentoring, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Mentor
    Career
    Mentorship
    AFSC
    Air Force Sustainment Center

