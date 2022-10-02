Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Aviation Brigade Gunnery Qualification

    NEAR LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducted gunnery operations at Fort Bliss' McGregor Range in New Mexico, Feb. 10, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831335
    VIRIN: 220210-A-UT412-0005
    Filename: DOD_108812542
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NEAR LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Gunnery Qualification, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    Gunnery
    1st Armored Division
    Helicopter
    Apache

