Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducted gunnery operations at Fort Bliss' McGregor Range in New Mexico, Feb. 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831335
|VIRIN:
|220210-A-UT412-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108812542
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NEAR LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Gunnery Qualification, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
