Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers participate in squad combat engagement training

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct combat assault training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 9, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|02.09.2022
|02.14.2022 17:12
|B-Roll
|831332
|220209-M-HP224-1001
|DOD_108812492
|00:03:08
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|4
|4
