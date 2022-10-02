Wrap-up video feature summarizing Nellis Air Force Base's Red Flag 22-1 three-week exercise which hosted 3,000 personnel including two international participants from the Royal Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831327
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-XY885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108812439
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
