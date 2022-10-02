Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Wrap-up video feature summarizing Nellis Air Force Base's Red Flag 22-1 three-week exercise which hosted 3,000 personnel including two international participants from the Royal Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831327
    VIRIN: 220210-F-XY885-001
    Filename: DOD_108812439
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1, by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

