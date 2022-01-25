Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC DSOY Visit/ Army First 100 Yards footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On 25 January 2022, Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter the 2021 TRADOC Drill Sergeant of the Year visited Fort Sill to observe how the Drill Sergeants and Cadre of 434th Field Artillery Brigade implement the new Army First 100 Yards.

    434th Field Artillery BDE, Fort Sill, OK
    01/25/2022
    B-Roll Package-Part One
    00:06:47:12

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831325
    VIRIN: 220125-A-NU467-521
    Filename: DOD_108812403
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC DSOY Visit/ Army First 100 Yards footage, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    TRADOC
    BCT
    FIRES STRONG
    First 100 Yards
    434th FA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT