    Joint Base Andrews' Black History Month Video

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Airman Matthew John Braman and Senior Airman Amir Young

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews recognizes the importance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831323
    VIRIN: 220214-F-VY285-482
    Filename: DOD_108812400
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews' Black History Month Video, by Amn Matthew John Braman and SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Black History Month
    Joint Base Andrews
    Together
    Importance

