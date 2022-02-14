Joint Base Andrews recognizes the importance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831323
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-VY285-482
|Filename:
|DOD_108812400
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Andrews' Black History Month Video, by Amn Matthew John Braman and SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT