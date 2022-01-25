On 25 January, 2022, Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter the 2021 TRADOC Drill Sergeant of the Year visited Fort Sill to observe how the Drill Sergeants and Cadre of 434th Field Artillery Brigade implement the new Army First 100 Yards.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831312
|VIRIN:
|220125-A-NU467-351
|Filename:
|DOD_108812288
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TRADOC DSOY Visit, Army First 100 Yards, by Bryan Araujo and Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT