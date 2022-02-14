President of Colombia arrives at NATO HQ for bilateral meeting
BELGIUM
02.14.2022
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the President of Colombia, Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, at NATO headquarters in Brussels for bilateral meeting on 14 February 2022.
