Joint press statements by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Colombia
BELGIUM
02.14.2022
Courtesy Video
Joint press statements by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of Colombia, Mr. Iván Duque Márquez, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 14 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 13:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831304
|VIRIN:
|220214-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108812029
|Length:
|00:09:24
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press statements by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Colombia
LEAVE A COMMENT