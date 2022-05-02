Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th Wing February Meditation Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    926th Wing hosts a meditation challenge to allow Airmen to learn more about themselves and the emotions they feel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 13:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831302
    VIRIN: 220206-F-YR037-0001
    Filename: DOD_108812026
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Wing February Meditation Challenge, by SSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT