    AMO Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On February 11, 2022, a National Guard helicopter spotted a person lying on the ground and waving, appearing to be in distress, in the Baboquivari Mountains of Arizona.

    At approximately 7:45 p.m. an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter air crew based out of Tucson responded to rescue the undocumented migrant.

    An AMO Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft crew was also on patrol in the area and was able to track the individual in the austere mountainous terrain using a FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) camera.

    The AMO Black Hawk air crew determined that landing was not possible due to the terrain and nighttime conditions. The air crew performed an 80-foot hoist to assess and rescue the individual.

    The migrant was transported to the U.S. Border Patrol facility near San Miguel, Arizona to determine if further medical attention was necessary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831296
    VIRIN: 220214-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108811989
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Black Hawk
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    CBPSAR
    undocumented migrant

