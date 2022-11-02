AMO Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On February 11, 2022, a National Guard helicopter spotted a person lying on the ground and waving, appearing to be in distress, in the Baboquivari Mountains of Arizona.



At approximately 7:45 p.m. an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter air crew based out of Tucson responded to rescue the undocumented migrant.



An AMO Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft crew was also on patrol in the area and was able to track the individual in the austere mountainous terrain using a FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) camera.



The AMO Black Hawk air crew determined that landing was not possible due to the terrain and nighttime conditions. The air crew performed an 80-foot hoist to assess and rescue the individual.



The migrant was transported to the U.S. Border Patrol facility near San Miguel, Arizona to determine if further medical attention was necessary.