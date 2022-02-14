In the eighth episode of our Black Knights series, meet Senior Airman Andriedy Ventura, a 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, responsible for deployment planning and execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831292
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-XY725-423
|Filename:
|DOD_108811977
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Andriedy Ventura, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
