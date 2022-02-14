Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Andriedy Ventura

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the eighth episode of our Black Knights series, meet Senior Airman Andriedy Ventura, a 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, responsible for deployment planning and execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831292
    VIRIN: 220214-F-XY725-423
    Filename: DOD_108811977
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am A Black Knight | Senior Airman Andriedy Ventura, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Knights
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB

