RRC-Safety Communication Bundle Time-Out Micro-Learning

This video introduces the time-out, a patient safety practice for surgical and other invasive procedures. The Time-Out is part of the Defense Health Agency Universal Protocol and applies in both operating rooms and other procedural areas.
The time-out is a pause immediately before the start of a surgical or other invasive procedure during which the team verbally agrees that the correct patient, procedure, and site are identified. The time-out is designed to prevent wrong-patient, wrong-procedure, and wrong-site/wrong-side surgery.
