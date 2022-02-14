Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RRC-Safety Communication Bundle Time-Out Micro-Learning

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Tyler Rodriguez 

    Military Health System

    This video introduces the time-out, a patient safety practice for surgical and other invasive procedures. The Time-Out is part of the Defense Health Agency Universal Protocol and applies in both operating rooms and other procedural areas.

    The time-out is a pause immediately before the start of a surgical or other invasive procedure during which the team verbally agrees that the correct patient, procedure, and site are identified. The time-out is designed to prevent wrong-patient, wrong-procedure, and wrong-site/wrong-side surgery.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831288
    VIRIN: 220214-O-WW828-864
    Filename: DOD_108811962
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: US

    Patient Safety

