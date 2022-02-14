RRC-Safety Communication Bundle Time-Out Micro-Learning

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831288" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video introduces the time-out, a patient safety practice for surgical and other invasive procedures. The Time-Out is part of the Defense Health Agency Universal Protocol and applies in both operating rooms and other procedural areas.



The time-out is a pause immediately before the start of a surgical or other invasive procedure during which the team verbally agrees that the correct patient, procedure, and site are identified. The time-out is designed to prevent wrong-patient, wrong-procedure, and wrong-site/wrong-side surgery.