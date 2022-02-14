Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Operations Rewind

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base, and the 6th Air Refueling Wing's contribution to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831277
    VIRIN: 220214-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108811786
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, MacDill Operations Rewind, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing

