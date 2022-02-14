This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base, and the 6th Air Refueling Wing's contribution to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831277
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811786
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, MacDill Operations Rewind, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT