GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight ops from USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831276" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220210-M-AU949-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) – GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight operations from the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise (IMX), Feb. 10. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)