    GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight ops from USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.10.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220210-M-AU949-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) – GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight operations from the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise (IMX), Feb. 10. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831276
    VIRIN: 220210-M-AU949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811771
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Unmanned
    UAS
    C5F
    IMX22
    IMX/CE22

