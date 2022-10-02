GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight ops from USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

220210-M-AU949-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) – GHOST-4 UAS conducts flight operations from the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during International Maritime Exercise (IMX), Feb. 10. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831276
|VIRIN:
|220210-M-AU949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811771
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
