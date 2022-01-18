Civil Affairs and Gendarmerie Knowledge Exchange in Djibouti- CLEAN

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Djiboutian Gendarmerie and 404th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Civil Affairs East Africa from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), came together for a medical knowledge exchange of casualty care practices at the Gendarmerie compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti.

The exchange allowed both parties to share their medical practices and tactics, while strengthening bonds between the Gendarmerie and the CJTF-HOA service members



1st Interview: MAJ Carolyn Robinson- Medical Officer in Charge for the functional specialties team, Civil Affairs East Africa

2nd Interview: GP Ali Hachi Isman, Gendarmerie

3rd Interview:G1 Badria Mohamed Abdillahi, Gendarmerie