Civil Affairs and Gendarmerie Knowledge Exchange in Djibouti- CLEAN

Members of the Djiboutian Gendarmerie and 404th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Civil Affairs East Africa from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), came together for a medical knowledge exchange of casualty care practices at the Gendarmerie compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti.
The exchange allowed both parties to share their medical practices and tactics, while strengthening bonds between the Gendarmerie and the CJTF-HOA service members
1st Interview: MAJ Carolyn Robinson- Medical Officer in Charge for the functional specialties team, Civil Affairs East Africa
2nd Interview: GP Ali Hachi Isman, Gendarmerie
3rd Interview:G1 Badria Mohamed Abdillahi, Gendarmerie
