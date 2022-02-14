Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Spread Good Cheer

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A team of Army Community Service personnel visited various offices on Camp Zama and surprised everyone with good cheer and Valentine’s candy.
    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 00:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

