A team of Army Community Service personnel visited various offices on Camp Zama and surprised everyone with good cheer and Valentine’s candy.
#ValentinesDay #ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 00:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831261
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811442
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Spread Good Cheer, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT