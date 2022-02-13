Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl Sunday in Setermoen

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Arre 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force watch Super Bowl LVI in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022. The event was catered by a local food establishment and brought together Marines and Sailors from Exercise Cold Response 22 to watch the sporting event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline C. Arre)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831257
    VIRIN: 220214-M-JQ356-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811405
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO
    Hometown: BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Super Bowl Sunday in Setermoen, by LCpl Jacqueline Arre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    2dMARDIV
    V36
    usmcnews
    ColdResponse22

