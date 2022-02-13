U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force watch Super Bowl LVI in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022. The event was catered by a local food establishment and brought together Marines and Sailors from Exercise Cold Response 22 to watch the sporting event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline C. Arre)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 21:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831257
|VIRIN:
|220214-M-JQ356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811405
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Hometown:
|BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Super Bowl Sunday in Setermoen, by LCpl Jacqueline Arre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
