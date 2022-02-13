Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LVI Air Force Heritage Flight

    INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Five aircraft representing the Air Force's 75 years as a service conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Air Force Heritage Flight represents the service's ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 21:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 831254
    Filename: DOD_108811377
    Length: 00:24:04
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Super Bowl LVI Air Force Heritage Flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

