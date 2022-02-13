Super Bowl LVI Air Force Heritage Flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five aircraft representing the Air Force's 75 years as a service conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Air Force Heritage Flight represents the service's ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.