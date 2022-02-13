Five aircraft representing the Air Force's 75 years as a service conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Air Force Heritage Flight represents the service's ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 21:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|831254
|Filename:
|DOD_108811377
|Length:
|00:24:04
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl LVI Air Force Heritage Flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT