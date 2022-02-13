B-Roll of the CNGB Biathlon Championships individual Sprint race at Camp Ripley, February 13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831250
|VIRIN:
|220213-Z-DY230-1024
|Filename:
|DOD_108811280
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 CNGB Biathlon Championship: Sprint Race, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
’We are Arctic warriors’
LEAVE A COMMENT