PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831245
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-NF912-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811129
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations, by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
