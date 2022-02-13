220213-N-OC333-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 13, 2022) United Arab Emirates Navy personnel conduct visit, board, search, and seizure training at U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team mock ship facility, Feb. 13, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831240
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-OC333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811044
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, VBSS Training IMX/CE 2022, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS
