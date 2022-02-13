Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long distance love: Marauders celebrate Valentine's day during deployment

    KUWAIT

    02.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders send Valentine's Day wishes to their loved ones at home while on deployment, Feb. 10, 2022. Valentine's day, first established in 496 AD, signifies a celebration of romance and love. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Location: KW

    TAGS

    Valentine's day
    Southwest Asia
    deployment
    The Rock

