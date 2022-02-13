Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders send Valentine's Day wishes to their loved ones at home while on deployment, Feb. 10, 2022. Valentine's day, first established in 496 AD, signifies a celebration of romance and love. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 07:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831231
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-XC675-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108811003
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Long distance love: Marauders celebrate Valentine's day during deployment, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT