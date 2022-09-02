Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Dion Owens Superbowl Shoutouts (Bengals)

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL, POLAND

    02.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Dion Owens of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment “Dreadnaughts” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division performs a shout out to friend and family as well as the team they favor for Superbowl LVI, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland Feb. 09 2022.
    (U.S Army Video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 06:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 831220
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-MM593-2002
    Filename: DOD_108810975
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL, PL
    Hometown: HARTFORD, CT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Pfc. Dion Owens Superbowl Shoutouts (Bengals), by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    SuperBowl
    1ID
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

