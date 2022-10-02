ASAB Marauders describe what Black History Month means to them

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders discuss Black History Month and the selfless service of Black service members, past and present Feb. 10, 2022. Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department.