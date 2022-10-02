Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Marauders describe what Black History Month means to them

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.10.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders discuss Black History Month and the selfless service of Black service members, past and present Feb. 10, 2022. Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 05:42
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    This work, ASAB Marauders describe what Black History Month means to them, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service members
    DoD
    achievements
    contributions
    Black History Month

