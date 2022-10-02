Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders discuss Black History Month and the selfless service of Black service members, past and present Feb. 10, 2022. Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 05:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831214
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PL327-882
|Filename:
|DOD_108810858
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASAB Marauders describe what Black History Month means to them, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
