    1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 1st Fighter Wing deploys U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 10, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on the orders of U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft’s presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831198
    VIRIN: 220211-F-ML658-7001
    Filename: DOD_108810540
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates, by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

