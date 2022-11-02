The 1st Fighter Wing deploys U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 10, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on the orders of U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft’s presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831198
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-ML658-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810540
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 1st Fighter Wing deploys to United Arab Emirates, by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
