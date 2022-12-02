Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting Fear with Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Amouris Coss 

    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers assigned to Kentucky Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, reacted to improvised incendiary weapons during a multinational fire phobia training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831196
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-XK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108810472
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Fear with Fire, by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT