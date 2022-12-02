Soldiers assigned to Kentucky Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, reacted to improvised incendiary weapons during a multinational fire phobia training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831196
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-XK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810472
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting Fear with Fire, by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
