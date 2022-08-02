Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD DCG-R Patching Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2022

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Infantry ‘Warrior’ Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK Patching Ceremony at Freeman Hall 8 Feb 2022.
    Incoming Brigadier General Kim, Nam Hoon, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK.
    BG Kim's previous assignments include Commanding General ROKA 5th Corps Artillery Brigade(2018-2020), Chief of Staff, 5th Corps(2021).

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 19:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831194
    VIRIN: 220208-A-XP485-002
    Filename: DOD_108810387
    Length: 00:21:20
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, 2ID/RUCD DCG-R Patching Ceremony, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    Patching Ceremony
    DCG-R
    2ID/RUCD
    #2IDLeadership

