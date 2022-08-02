2nd Infantry ‘Warrior’ Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK Patching Ceremony at Freeman Hall 8 Feb 2022.
Incoming Brigadier General Kim, Nam Hoon, 2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division held the Deputy Commanding General - ROK.
BG Kim's previous assignments include Commanding General ROKA 5th Corps Artillery Brigade(2018-2020), Chief of Staff, 5th Corps(2021).
This work, 2ID/RUCD DCG-R Patching Ceremony, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
