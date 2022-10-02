Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting our NATO Allies in Poland

    RZESZOW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    USAFE remains committed to supporting our NATO partners and allies. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen received members of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszów-Jasionka airport to further demonstrate U.S. support to NATO Allies and partners in the region.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 04:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831190
    VIRIN: 220210-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108810341
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RZESZOW, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting our NATO Allies in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    USAFE
    435 AGOW
    521 AMOW
    #europeansupport2022
    #supporteuropartallies

