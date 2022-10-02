USAFE remains committed to supporting our NATO partners and allies. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen received members of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division at Rzeszów-Jasionka airport to further demonstrate U.S. support to NATO Allies and partners in the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 04:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831190
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810341
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting our NATO Allies in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
