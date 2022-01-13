Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovatin Minute: EOD on Track

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Seth Pare and Senior Airman Mason Choice, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, explain how they remedied a problem they had with their Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:21
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Travis Air Force Base

    3E8XX Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    TAGS

    EOD
    Phoenix Spark
    MTRS II
    Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II

